Zimbabwe stands by UK in mourning Queen Elizabeth II

President Mnangagwa signs a book of condolences for Queen Elizabeth ll at the British Embassy in Harare yesterday. Looking on is British Ambassador to Zimbabwe Melanie Robinson

Africa Moyo

Deputy News Editor

Zimbabweans stand with the people of the United Kingdom as they mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, President Mnangagwa said yesterday after signing the book of condolences at the British Embassy in Harare.

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving UK monarch who reigned for 70 years, died on September 8 and her funeral has been set for Monday.

In a tweet yesterday, President Mnangagwa said: “People of the United Kingdom — Zimbabwe stands with you during this time of national mourning. It was an honour to sign the condolence book for the late Queen Elizabeth II at the @UKinZimbabwe Embassy and to pass on my support to @HMAMelanieR (the UK’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe).”

Ambassador Melanie Robinson also tweeted thanking the President for signing the condolence book.

“Thank you Your Excellency President @edmnangagwa for your visit to the Embassy this morning to sign the condolence book for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Grateful for your kind words at this time of deep loss and reflection,” she said.

On the day that the Queen died, President Mnangagwa sent a message of condolence to the British.

The UK has since invited President Mnangagwa to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Monday.

The President will be represented by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava at the funeral.

Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mr Livit Mugejo confirmed both the invitation and the representation.

A fake message was being circulated on social media that the President had not been invited to the funeral.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade and the Government of Zimbabwe take this opportunity to express heartfelt condolences to the family of Her Majesty the Queen and the people of the United Kingdom,” said Mr Mugejo.

“Her death is a loss not only to her family, and the British people, but also to the entire world. Contrary to fake media statements purportedly coming from Buckingham Palace circulating in the social media space, the Ministry would like to put it on record that His Excellency the President Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa and all his Cabinet Ministers are not on the United Kingdom sanctions list.

“The President and His Cabinet Ministers can enter and leave the UK at will on business or personal matters.”

Thousands of people from across the world have been queuing to pay their last respects to the Queen.

Heads of State and Government from across the world are expected to converge in London and will join members of the Royal Family to remember the Queen’s life and service.

Top UK politicians and former prime ministers such as David Cameron, Gordon Brown, Tony Blair, Theresa May and Boris Johnson, are to be present.

Royal families from across Europe, some of whom were blood relatives of the Queen, are also scheduled to attend.