Zimbabwe on course to achieve goals, Mudenda

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Zimbabwe is on course to achieve its national goals and vision and should religiously implement its 2023 national budget to maintain its economic trajectory, Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda has said.

He implored legislators to play their oversight role effectively to ensure that the country’s national budget is deployed transparently and efficiently.

Adv Mudenda said this today while delivering a keynote address during a post-budget consultation meeting which was attended by Members of Parliament and economic experts.

“Nothing can stop us from achieving our aspiration in Vision 2030 if we assiduously implement the budget as one of the assured steps to attain our vision,” said Adv Mudenda.

The consultations were meant to unpack the 2023 national budget that was presented by Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube.

It was meant to ensure legislators are better equipped to debate the national budget in Parliament.