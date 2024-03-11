Zimbabwe-Egypt deepen relations

Remember Deketeke Herald Correspondent

Zimbabwe and Egypt are seeking to escalate bilateral relations in various areas of cooperation following an MoU to be signed as part of mutual dependency.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe today met the Egyptian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Ms, Salwa Mowafi where they discussed several areas of cooperation that include migration, national archives and heritage and capacity building among other areas.

Briefing journalists after their meeting, Minister Kazembe expressed gratitude to the Egyptian Embassy noting that its goals include capacity building and the sharing of expertise between the two countries.

“This Memorandum of Understanding has arrived at a perfect moment since its goals include developing both sides’ capacity and exchanging knowledge,” said the Minister.

Ms Mowafi said Egypt is committed to assisting and always be in support of Zimbabwe.

Furthermore, she underscored that the MoU will accelerate and strengthen the momentum already created between the two countries.

“We have always had this commitment since the time of the liberation struggle. President Mnangagwa had some part of his training in Egypt.

“Amongst now we are discussing corporations with the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage and there are many things to be done between the two countries in the field of migration which will be signed soon, and this will strengthen the momentum already established in the two nations’ relations and raise them to a new level,” she said.