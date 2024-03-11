Zanu PF receives CVs from prospective candidates for Mt Pleasant, Harare East by-elections

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

AT least seven Zanu PF prospective candidates have submitted their Curriculum Vitae for consideration to contest in the coming by-elections for Mt Pleasant and Harare East constituencies following the resignation of Citizens Coalition for Change National Assembly members, Ms Fadzai Mahere and Mr Rusty Markham.

President Mnangagwa has already proclaimed April 27, as the date for the by-elections in the two respective constituencies.

In the Mt Pleasant constituency, former National Assembly member, Cde Jayson Pasadi, Cde George Mashavave and Cde Chris Chuchu have submitted their CVS to the provincial election directorate for consideration.

Zanu PF candidate who lost in last year’s harmonised to Ms Mahere, Cde Beadle Gwasira did not submit his papers for consideration.

In Harare East constituency, perennial contender, Zanu PF Central Committee member Cde Mavis Gumbo, former Chitungwiza mayor Cde Kelvin Mutimbanyoka, Cde Linet Mahlaba, and Cde Marko Raidza also submitted their CVs.

In an interview this morning Zanu Harare provincial Political Commissar Cde Kudakwashe Damson confirmed the development saying they are overwhelmed with the response from prospective candidates who want to represent the party in the coming by-elections.

“I can confirm that the province received seven CVs from prospective candidates who want to contest in the coming primary set for March 23 this year. Those who emerged victorious will represent the party in the coming by-elections set for April 27,” said Cde Damson.

The provincial leadership will submit the CVs to the National election directorate for vetting and consideration.