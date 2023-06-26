Zimbabwe demolish USA in World Cup Qualifier

Zimbabwe cricket team players Sikandar Raza (left), Ryan Burl and Brad Evans (right) celebrate after taking a wicket against USA in a World Cup Qualifier match at Harare Sports Club.

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE registered the second biggest victory in ODI cricket history today when they trounced the USA by 304 runs in the last Group A game of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier at Harare Sports Club.

Stand-in captain Sean Williams was in imperious form, in front of an appreciative crowd, with his career-best 174 runs to help the Chevrons plunder a massive 408/6, after losing the toss and batting first.

It was a special day of records for the home team as this was also Zimbabwe’s highest total in ODI cricket.

The target was overwhelming for the Americans, who only managed 104 runs and were bowled out in just 25.1 overs.

The Chevrons will now progress to the Super Six stage with a proud record of four wins in four games, having previously beaten Nepal, Netherlands and pre-tournament favourites West Indies.

Summary scorecard:

Zimbabwe wins by 304 runs

Zimbabwe 408/6 in 50 ov (Sean Williams 174, Joylord Gumbie 78, Sikandar Raza 48; Abishek Paradkar 3-78, Jessy Singh 2-97

USA 104 in 25.1 ov (Abishek Paradkar 24, Jessy Singh 21; Sikandar Raza 2-15, Richard Ngarava 2-25)