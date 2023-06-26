Two Mutoko men up for kidnapping minor (4)

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

Two men from Mutoko were arrested by the police after they allegedly kidnapped a four-year-old girl on her way from school, with further allegations indicating that they intended to kill her for ritual purposes.

The two suspects are Pedo Samu (52) and Godfrey Gatsi (38).

Allegations are that after the arrest, Samu confessed that he intended to kill the girl for ritual purposes after being promised US$1500 by Gatsi.

Reports are that further investigations by the police established that the minor was also sexually abused.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Mutoko have arrested Pedo Samu (52) and Godfrey Gatsi (38) in connection with a case of kidnapping which occurred on April 22, 2023 at Hurumutumbu Business Centre in which an ECD pupil (4) was abducted on her way home from school.

“Pedo Samu allegedly confessed that he intended to kill the victim for ritual purposes after being promised US$1500.00 by Godfrey Gatsi. Investigations by the police established that the victim was sexually abused,” he said.