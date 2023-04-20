Zimbabwe capital markets Indaba roars into life

Business Reporter

The Zimbabwe Capital Markets Conference roared into life at the London Stock Exchange (LSE) this morning where regulators, local executives, captains of industry and commerce are scouting for investment opportunities for the southern African nation.

The LSE, one of the largest securities markets in the world with a US$3,6 trillion market capitalisation, can provide a gateway to Zimbabwe’s growth by enabling companies to raise capital and investors to build their portfolios across global markets.

Experts say investors have over the past years expressed keen interest in Zimbabwe’s capital-intensive mining industry, telecoms, services, energy and infrastructure economic sectors and have been waiting for the right incentives to move in.

The event, scheduled to run from today and tomorrow commenced at the LSE and the curtain will close down at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre, a conference facility located in London.

Some of the prominent speakers at the conference include Tom Attenborough, Head of International Business Development – Primary Markets London Stock Exchange Group, Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube, Victoria Falls Stock Exchange chief executive Justin Bgoni, Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe boss Anymore Taruvinga, Global Sovereign Debt and Strategic Asset Allocation managing director Brian Mangwiro, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Financial Markets director Azvinandawa Saburi, Insurance and Pension Commission (Ipec) Commissioner Grace Muradzikwa,

Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency chief executive Tafadzwa Chinhamo and Zimbabwe’s ambassador to the United Kingdom Christian Katsande are part of the delegates attending the event.

Similarly, Caledonia Mining Corporation Vice-President (Corporate Development) Maurice Mason, Innscor finance director Godfrey Gwainda, Seedco International Holdings chief executive Morgan Nzwere, Padenga Holdings finance director Oliver Tendai Kamudimu, WestProperty chief executive Ken Sharpe and Tharisa (Karo Mining) Head of Investor Relations and Communications Ilja Graulich will also feature at the conference.

The conference was organised by Financial Markets Indaba and Bard Santner Markets Inc in partnership with the Government of Zimbabwe.

Many other companies are also attending and funding the event.