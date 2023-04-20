Ndhlovu’s fiver in vain as Thailand outshine Lady Chevrons

Sports Reporter

The sixth-best figures in the history of women’s ODI cricket were taken yesterday in Thailand when Thipatcha Putthawong outshone a splendid fiver from Zimbabwe’s Kelis Ndhlovu to hand the hosts a remarkable 78 runs victory.

Played at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in the western outskirts of the capital Bangkok, Thailand claimed the first ODI in spite of posting a modest total.

Putthawong finished with 6/6 from just 6.1 overs as the home side fought tooth and nail to defend 154 against Zimbabwe, and going up 1-0 in the three-match series.

Skipper Naruemol Chaiwai (57*) was the rock of the Thai batting innings, ensuring the team reached three figures after slumping to 21/4 inside eight overs.

A partnership of 64 with Nattaya Boochatham (25) helped the cause, though the fightback was thwarted by the Zimbabwe Under-19 World Cup starlet Ndhlovu, who tormented Thailand with her left-arm orthodox.

Picking up the important wicket of Chanida Sutthiruang (11) first up, Ndhlovu ran through the tail, finishing with 5/22.

Not to be outdone by the fellow southpaw, Putthawong hit back with excellent finger spin of her own, sparking the Zimbabwe collapse.

The tourists sat comfortably at 50/2 after 12 overs, only for Putthawong to claim Modester Mupachikwa (1) and the key wicket of Mary-Anne Musonda (0) in the space of six balls.

Putthawong then trapped Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano (18), and beat the defences of both Josephine Nkomo and Loreen Tshuma (0) in the 17th over.

Leg-spinner Suleeporn Laomi chimed in with 2/13 at the other end, before Putthawong dismissed Momvelo Sibanda (0) to secure victory.

Summary scorecard:

Thailand won by 78 runs

Thailand 154 in 43 overs (Naruemol Chaiwai 57*, Nattaya Boochatham 25 ; Kelis Ndhlovu 5-22, Josephine Nkomo 3-29)

Zimbabwe 76 in 24.1 overs (Sharne Mayers 24, Chipo Mugeri Tiripano 18 ; Thipatcha Putthawong 6-6, Suleeporn Laomi 2-13)