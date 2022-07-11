Zimbabwe beat Singapore in T20 World Cup Qualifier opener

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE opened their campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier B with a huge 111-runs victory over Singapore at Queens Sports Club today.

After losing the toss and being sent in to bat first, the Chevrons were on top of their game and put up a commanding 236/5 in their 20 overs. The game went according to the script as Singapore could only manage 125/7 in response.

Sikandar Raza (87) and Sean Williams (53) propelled tournament favourites Zimbabwe to a huge score after featuring in a 103-run partnership during the middle overs.

The stage had already been set by the opening partnership of Regis Chakabva (24 from 12) and captain Craig Ervine (34 from 16), who combined for a brisk 51 in 22 balls.

Seamers Tendai Chatara (3-14) and Blessing Muzarabani (2-21) were instrumental with the ball as Singapore suffocated under pressure in the big chase.

Zimbabwe are starting a new life in the Qualifier under new coach Dave Houghton and they won in his first game in charge. They face Jersey in the second match tomorrow at the same venue.