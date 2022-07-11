Ngezi Platinum ropes in Mandinyenya

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

NGEZI PLATINUM Stars have taken on board Aces Youth Soccer Academy striker Tapiwa Mandinyenya on a year-long loan with the teenager expected to feature in the team’s next game.

The 19-year old has already been registered with the Premier Soccer League while the two parties involved are finalizing the deal.

The Mhondoro side have been blowing hot and cold and they lack a prolific goal scorer, the role which coach Benjani Mwaruwari believes Mandinyenya can shoulder.

“Yes, I can confirm that we have taken in Tapiwa (Mandinyenya) who we believe will give us what we have been lacking in high areas.

“I am happy with his coming in and I hope he will gel with the other youngsters we have in our strike-force,” said Mwaruwari.

“We need to be scoring goals regularly and I think Mandinyenya can be the one to answer that puzzle.’

The highly-rated YOUNG Warriors player has been with JDR Stars in the South African first division which he joined in July last year.

AYSA director Nigel Munyati revealed the talks are at an advanced stage and hinted Mandinyenya would be at Ngezi Platinum until July next year.

Ngezi Platinum have been erratic since Mwaruwari took over the reins and they are still smarting from a 3-0 mauling at the hands of Herentals on Saturday.

They face struggling CAPS United in their next league match at Baobab next weekend.