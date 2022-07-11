Girl (11) gruesomely murdered by drug addict

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

In a shocking incident, an 11-year-old Bindura girl, Ropafadzo Zindora was gruesomely killed last Friday by a 22-year-old man believed to be under the influence of drugs.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe said after committing the heinous crime Victor Choga surrendered himself to the police.

Ropafadzo was on her way home from an all-night prayer at an open space along Bindura-Shamva Road.

She took a footpath through a maize field behind ZAOGA adjacent to ZRP Bindura old camp.

Along the way, Choga started following the 11-year-old at the corner of Coventry and Centenary Road church near Bindura Primary School.

Insp Mundembe said Choga followed behind before catching up with Ropafadzo and walked for almost 10 metres beside her.

“He then grabbed and dragged her into the maize field. She fought back and he hit her on the head with an empty beer bottle,” he said.

“She tried to run away but he caught her, strangled and twisted her neck. After realising that his victim was unconscious he surrendered himself to the police.”

Insp Mundembe said Choga appeared drunk and the police went to the scene and found Ropafadzo’s lifeless body.

“Her head was facing upward and she had a deep cut under the right ear,” he said.

“We strongly discourage wanton violent behaviour, attacking people for no apparent reason. This crime was committed while the accused was under the influence of drugs. We condemn the abuse of drugs by our youths.”

Insp Mundembe urged people not to use footpaths along maize fields and tall grass.