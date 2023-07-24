  • Today Mon, 24 Jul 2023

Zimbabwe Under-12 girls qualify for AJC

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S girls tennis team is through to the Africa Junior Championships after finishing second at the just ended ITF/CAT Southern Africa 12-and-Under team competition in Maputo, Mozambique.

The tournament featured boys and girls teams from Mozambique, Botswana, Namibia, Eswatini, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe lost 2-1 to South Africa in the final to be placed second and earned their ticket to the Africa Junior Championships (AJC).

Kuzivaishe Chapepa beat Hayley Lily 6-1, 6-0 while Emmily George lost to Van Vuuren Megan 6-4, 2-6, 0-6.

In Doubles, Chapepa then teamed up with Claire Majeye for doubles and lost to Lea Dube and Megan Van Vuuren 3-6, 0-6.

The boys team was placed third behind South Africa and Namibia. They missed qualification for the AJC.

