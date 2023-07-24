Zimbabwe Government briefs diplomats, observer missions on elections

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Ambassador Frederick Shava briefing diplomatic missions accredited to Zimbabwe and Observer Missions on the country’s preparedness for 2023 harmonised elections in Harare today :- Picture by Memory Mangombe

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The country is on course to conduct free and fair elections scheduled for August 23, diplomats and foreign observer missions accredited for the polls heard on Monday.

The diplomats and observer missions were briefed on the country’s state of preparedness at a meeting addressed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Dr Frederick Shava, his Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs counterpart, Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi, Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Kindness Paradza and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Dr Gerald Gwinji.

“We are confident that the peace and tranquility that is prevailing will continue during and after the election period. Zimbabweans are law abiding and peace-loving people. It is our sincere hope that no mischief makers will try to damage our good reputation as a peaceful and democratic nation,” Dr Shava said.



He added that the Government valued the participation of observers and said that elections were vital in the context of Zimbabwe’s engagement and re-engagement agenda.