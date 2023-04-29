Zim transformation impresses King

President Mnangagwa and his counterpart, King Mswati III of Eswatini, acknowledge Zanu PF supporters on arrival at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport in Bulawayo for the official opening of ZITF yesterday.

Fungi Kwaramba in BULAWAYO

Rapid infrastructure development and other milestone projects being implemented by the Second Republic, even as the country groans under the yoke of illegal economic sanctions, are an inspiration to the African continent that local solutions to local challenges work, visiting Eswatini King Mswati III has said.

Officially opening the oversubscribed 63rd Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo yesterday, King Mswati III, who was on a State visit to Zimbabwe since Tuesday, said he was bowled over by the developments taking place in the country.

This follows massive infrastructure projects that are taking place in every part of the country in the spirit of President Mnangagwa’s policy of “leaving no one and no place behind” and in fulfilment of National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), which enunciates frameworks through which Zimbabwe’s economy will be developed to enable the attainment of an upper middle class economic status by 2030.

In his address at ZITF that was attended by President Mnangagwa, First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Zanu PF Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Cabinet ministers, service chiefs and thousands of Zimbabweans, King Mswati III said Zimbabwe provided Africa with solutions going into the future.

Guest of honour King Mswati III presents a trophy for the best and most outstanding foreign display at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair to European Union Ambassador Jobst von Kirchmann, while Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza (left) and ZITF board chair Mr Busisa Moyo look on in Bulawayo yesterday. — Pictures: Eliah Saushoma.

“Your Excellency (President Mnangagwa), when I got the invitation you extended to me to come and open this trade fair, I immediately accepted because trade fairs are corner pillars of trade growth where both big and small businesses exhibit their products. Mr President, it is a great pleasure and an honour for me to be in Zimbabwe, one of the most resilient economies in our own land, Africa.

“Zimbabwe has been through turbulent times and yet continues to thrive economically and is peaceful. This is a great demonstration to the world that Africa can find and implement her own solutions to issues and cases that are uniquely African,” said King Mswati III.

Charmed by the Second Republic’s works and success of the engagement and re-engagement drive that saw Western countries attending ZITF, the Eswatini leader said the country under President Mnangagwa would achieve its objectives.

“I must say that the last time I was here in Bulawayo was in the 90s, 1995 to be precise. That’s when I came to pay a visit and officially open the trade fair. I must confess that the vibe this year is getting stronger and stronger. I say well done to everyone who has made a contribution. You know even when I landed this morning, looking at the infrastructure, compared to the last time, there is totally new structures; new roads, new highways. Hearty congratulations to the people and Government of Zimbabwe,” said King Mswati III.

He lauded President Mnangagwa for his foreign policy thrust of ensuring that Zimbabwe is a “friend to all and enemy to none”, saying this is a master-stroke which will win the country many friends and expedite its reintegration into the community of nations.

“I just want to say something about this, even King Sobhuza ll (King Mswati’s father) educated us that in life you should not have an enemy but rather reach out to your enemies and win their hearts. Once we do that there are a lot of benefits that will come as a result and I am glad to see that even here in Zimbabwe, His Excellency shares the same spirit. I really want to encourage His Excellency to continue with such a good spirit”.

President Mnangagwa and King Mswati III of Eswatini listen as farmer Mr Obert Chinhamo explains during their tour of exhibition stands at ZITF in Bulawayo yesterday in the presence of Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga and ZITF chair Mr Busisa Moyo.

This year ZITF, being held under the theme, “Transformative, Innovation, Global Competitiveness”, was attended by more than 530 companies with foreign countries in particular taking a keen interest in response to President Mnangagwa’s engagement and re-engagement drive.

Such a platform, King Mswati III said, afforded Africa the ideal platform to interact, exchange ideas and leapfrog its development.

“We recognise that the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair continues to grow bigger every year. I have looked at the history of the fair and realised that it is a very important platform to boost and stabilise the economy not only for Zimbabwe but for the SADC region and Africa as a whole.

“You will agree with me that there are always spillover effects between economies. When one country prospers, its neighbours and the region benefit from such outflows. In the same vein when one economy struggles and suffers, the effects still flow into the neighbouring countries”.

Zimbabwe’s vision, the Eswatini King noted, dovetails with that of Africa and can position the country as a competitive player on the global market.

President Mnangagwa tries out a hat while his counterpart King Mswati III of Eswatini looks on during their tour of the Zanu PF stand at ZITF in Bulawayo yesterday. — Pictures: Eliah Saushoma.

“We call upon all exhibitors to take these standards seriously in ensuring that the innovations you have are of high value addition and find a place of recognition in the markets that are available in the region and globally as you have been challenged. This fair gives you the platform to showcase yourselves and equally expose you to bigger and better opportunities through the markets and trade spaces,” he said.

There was a 30 percent increase in terms of foreign and local exhibitor participation compared to last year and this is in response to both the “Zimbabwe is open for business” mantra and growing business confidence in Zimbabwe.

“Digital trade must be a new normal in Africa and Zimbabwe should be one of the countries that takes the lead in this alongside Eswatini. In our view, liberalisation of trade and services which also includes the movement of business persons will be a positive step. This allows our private sector, especially small businesses, medium and macro enterprises, to travel on the African continent without any stringent or prohibitive visa entry requirements and customs duties,” said King Mswati III.

There was a guard of honour mounted by the Zimbabwe National Army, which the King inspected, a fly-past and displays from cultural arts groups in the main ZITF arena.