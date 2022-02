National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Daniel Garwe (left) and Shelter Afrique MD (right)Mr Andrew Chimpondah signing the host agreement.

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Zimbabwe has signed an agreement for the country to host the 41st Annual General Meeting of Shelter Afrique, a Pan-African company focusing on housing development.

The host agreement was signed by National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Daniel Garwe and Shelter Afrique managing director Mr Andrew Chimpondah.

The company has 44 members on the continent as well as three institutional investors.