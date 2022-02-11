President leaves for Mozambique

Kudakwashe Mugari

President Mnangagwa has left Harare this morning for a one-day official working visit to the Republic of Mozambique.

Zimbabwe and Mozambique enjoy cordial bilateral relations, underpinned by strong historical and political bonds that date back to the era of the liberation struggle.

Today’s meeting is expected to further deepen existing economic, political, cultural and social relations between the two countries.

The meeting will also afford the leaders an opportunity to discuss bilateral, continental and global issues, and to reaffirm their commitment to further cooperate closely on multilateral issues including the security issues that have affected Mozambique and the region for the past 4 years.

He was seen off by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Ministers, service chiefs and Government officials.

Meanwhile, VP Chiwenga is the acting President.