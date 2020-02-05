Zim to deport 302 foreigners

05 Feb, 2020 - 00:02 0 Views
0 Comments
Zim to deport 302 foreigners

The Herald

Crime Reporter

More than 300 foreigners await deportation after they were arrested last year, the Department of Immigration has said.

The Immigration Department’s spokesperson Mrs Canisia Magaya said 300 were Malawians en-route to South Africa.

Two Nepalese were arrested for illegally dealing in drugs in Emerald Hill, Harare.

“The Nepal nationals, Rai Membar Dhwoj (29) and Rai Naba Raj (38) were apprehended recently while staying with a local drug dealer who has a previous conviction.

“The two were arrested by the police on charges of contravening the Immigration Act on January 1, 2020,” she said.

Following their arrests, the CID Law and Order Section engaged the Department of Immigration to verify their status.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting