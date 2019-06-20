Zim takes search for investors to SA

Enacy Mapakame Business Reporter

Zimbabwe takes the search for investors to South Africa in August in a bid to attract businesses that can thrive notwithstanding the obtaining challenging economic environment.

This is also in sync with the “Zimbabwe is open for Business” mantra emaciated by President Mnangagwa.

Through the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe (ICAZ) Winter School, which will be held in conjunction with the Financial Markets Indaba (FMI) in Sun City, South Africa, delegates will explore the need for businesses in Zimbabwe to disrupt the uncertain economic environment in order to excel locally and globally.

The focus of the conference is to attract investment into the country through showcasing the opportunities available, unpacking the suitable business models and innovations that could reignite Zimbabwean industries and position them for greater economic growth.

Some of the areas the conference will explore include successes and areas of growth through the Internet of Things (IoT), fintech, agritech, health and insuretech which is in line with the theme “Disruptive Innovation – Investing for Growth.”

FMI business development executive Patrick Muzondo, said the conference that will be held from August 31, to September 01, 2019, will be a platform for collaboration presenting the opportunities Zimbabwe has to offer to the global village. “Conference is to create investment activity by convening capital allocators, institutional investors, project sponsors, fund managers and Advisory firms with the aim to create investment activity in Zimbabwe. Delegates should leave the conference with disruptive innovative ideas,” said Mr Muzondo. South Africa is Zimbabwe’s largest trading partner hence the rationale for hosting the conference in that country.

Mr Muzondo said this is aimed at engaging South African business partners and potential investors into Zimbabwe.

“South Africa has a diverse and sophisticated financial and industrial economy and shares strong historical and trading ties with Zimbabwe, making it a good destination to access winter school speakers and delegates for knowledge sharing,” he said.

South Africa is also host to an estimated three million Zimbabweans, which represents a wide pool of stakeholders that may have an interest in attending the winter school for business networking. This will also be an opportunity for ICAZ members to come together and share experiences as well as getting updated on issues related to the profession.

The Winter School is the Institute’s flagship event held annually and it is the biggest event on the ICAZ calendar. ICAZ’s SA chapter members make up 33 percent of ICAZ membership. Half of the total ICAZ membership is in the diaspora.

Core-hosts, FMI organises a series of investment conferences convened under Indaba Africa an Emergent Research network of interactive conferences that seeks to profile the investment potential of Zimbabwe and Africa.

Its parent company, Emergent Capital Management provides capital, advisory services, and research for international funds, institutional investors and private investors investing in Africa.