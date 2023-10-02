Zim swimming coach in Hungary for training

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE swimming coach Ricardo Joe is in Hungary attending an International Coaching Course at the Hungarian University of Sports Science (HUSS) on an Olympic Solidarity Scholarship.

The course got underway on Monday and is running until December 1.

Joe is a beneficiary of the Olympic Solidarity Scholarship Programme.

The International Olympic Committee, through Olympic Solidarity has the mandate under Rule 5 of the Olympic Charter of improving through scholarships, the technical sports knowledge of coaches belonging to National Olympic Committees which have the greatest need for it.

The primary aim of the Olympic Solidarity Scholarship Programme is to provide coaches with the opportunity to take advantage of high-level training resources to acquire knowledge, which they are then expected to place at the service of their respective national sports structures.