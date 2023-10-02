  • Today Mon, 02 Oct 2023

Zim swimming coach in Hungary for training

Zim swimming coach in Hungary for training Ricardo Joe

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE swimming coach Ricardo Joe is in Hungary attending an International Coaching Course at the Hungarian University of Sports Science (HUSS) on an Olympic Solidarity Scholarship.

The course got underway on Monday and is running until December 1.

Joe is a beneficiary of the Olympic Solidarity Scholarship Programme.

The International Olympic Committee, through Olympic Solidarity has the mandate under Rule 5 of the Olympic Charter of improving through scholarships, the technical sports knowledge of coaches belonging to National Olympic Committees which have the greatest need for it.

The primary aim of the Olympic Solidarity Scholarship Programme is to provide coaches with the opportunity to take advantage of high-level training resources to acquire knowledge, which they are then expected to place at the service of their respective national sports structures.

You Might Also Like

/
  • St. Petersburg International Cultural Fo... International

    St. Petersburg International Cultural Fo...

    Herald Reporter The global cultural event, IX St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum – “Forum of United Cultures” will be held in Russia from 16 – 18 November 2023. The Forum is a unique venue for meetings, professional dialogue, translation of the most important ideas, and strategic solutions, including Russian policy statements for humanitarian issues. It […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments