Zim singer hogs limelight in UK

Following the United Kingdom’s decision to quit the European Union, a number of musicians came up with compositions that mirrored the historic decision.

The decision to exit the EU came after a 2016 referendum in which the majority of the electorate voted in favour of leaving the block. The exit process is set to be complete next year. While the development appeared inconsequential to most Zimbabweans, a local musician based in the UK threw his artistic spice in the debate. The musician is called Percy Musa and he has done a reggae song that has attracted the attention of many followers of the issue.

The song, titled “Brexit” has taken Musa to various platforms where he has shown his artistic prowess. Without taking any side on the issue, Musa mirrors how the debate divided opinions and encourages UK people to be united as they work towards the historic move.

Musa simply notes how others were for Brexit, some against it while others seemed to be on the fence about the issue. Speaking about the song, Musa said he was reacting to a big historical move like most artistes do.

“As artistes, we add our voices to any big developments politically, socially, economically and even religiously. Many musicians have done songs about Brexit and as a musician based in the UK who has been following the debate, I felt compelled to do the song,” said Musa.

“It is a song that encourages unity and tells people to stand together in decisions that have great national impact for whatever.”

He said the message of his song has attracted support for the track.

“Whilst there are other songs with Brexit theme, the UK has strongly shown appreciation for the release of my Brexit song. My Brexit song is being played on BBC radio stations. That will never happen if it was not a good song.”

The song is expected to be on Musa’s upcoming album “Africa Unite” that is set for release in December.

He said the album will carry other social songs that speak to music followers back home and he will bring it when he comes for the festive season.

Musa said he started music as a young boy and appreciates a number of legends.

“I started music at a very young age, but I started recording my own music in October 2015. The reason for a late start was that my parents, like most parents in Zimbabwe, groomed me to be an academic. I was inspired by two legends, Dr Thomas Mapfumo and Dr Oliver Mtukudzi. Internationally I was inspired by Peter Tosh, Bob Marley and Jimmy Hendrix.

“Mostly, your inspiration emanates from the music that the family plays if you are a child. I could talk about these artists as if I had met them. From the time I started knowing what is happening around me as a child, there was a picture of Jimmy Hendrix on the dining room door and it is still there right now.”

Musa was born in 1971 and grew up at Murombedzi growth point in Zvimba where some bands used to stage shows.

“There were three resident bands at Murombedzi. We heard of stories of people selling their jackets to raise bus fare after having squandered all the money enjoying music from these bands. Although I was a young boy in Primary school I knew all the band members from the three groups and the instruments they played. Biggie Tembo led one group and I remember he also played football for Chirorodziva United. He was a brilliant left winger, if he had chosen football I think he would have done well. The second group was led by Cyril Shonhiwa whilst the other one was led by Wilson ‘Mdhara Weeds’ Mbale.”

Musa said exposure to music at such an age built interest in the art and he is accomplishing his wish to be a singer now.

He said he is glad that his daughter has also been exposed to music at a young age, having done vocals on “Brexit”.

“On listening to ‘Brexit’ you will hear a very youngish but powerful female backing voice. That is my daughter Lynn Musa and she was only nine years old. She practised with me at home at a time I was working on ‘Africa Unite’.

“On the day of recording I booked the studio and when we were at the studio I told my producer Zee Guveya that Lynn wanted to record backing vocals. Lynn went into the booth and she impressed Zee.”

