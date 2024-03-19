Zim, Rwanda explore new areas of cooperation

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Sheilla Chikomo (second from left) takes Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Vincent Biruta (third from left), on a tour of Zimbabwean products during an exhibition held on the sidelines of the 3rd Rwanda-Zimbabwe Business Forum. Looking on is Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana (left) and other dignitaries

Own Correspondent

The 3rd Rwanda-Zimbabwe Business Forum, which opened yesterday in Kigali, marks another significant milestone under the economic diplomacy as the Second Republic gears up efforts to unlock economic opportunities in Africa.

The high-level event, co-organised by ZimTrade and the Rwanda Development Board, brings together businesses, policymakers, and stakeholders from both countries to explore new avenues for collaboration and investment.

Head of Zimbabwean delegation to the forum, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Deputy Minister Sheillah Chikomo, said the programme provides practical solutions to explore in deepening cooperation between the two countries.

“This business forum will offer both countries an opportunity to forge new partnerships and attract foreign investment.

“The following few days will see us exploring more opportunities to delve deeper into practical actions that can be taken in various areas of cooperation including Government and private sector,” she said.

Deputy Minister Chikomo also indicated the importance of the previous programme in promoting exports and meeting national export growth targets.

“In 2023 we achieved US$7.6 billion in exports of goods and services which was 5,2 percent above the targeted US$7.22 billion.

“The increase in exports between Zimbabwe and Rwanda since the beginning of our coordinated efforts in 2021 also contributed to this growth.

“Zimbabwe’s ability to surpass the targeted export figures is a reflection that goes to show how initiatives such as this one can boost trade,” said Deputy Minister Chikomo.

Rwanda Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mr Vincent Biruta, said the business forum represents the deepening relations between Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

“Your presence here today signifies the deepening of our bilateral relations and the commitment to foster greater economic cooperation between our two nations. In recent years, we have witnessed a notable increase in economic collaboration between Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

“We must seize the occasion this forum presents to foster strategic economic partnerships that will benefit our respective people,” he said.

Mr Biruta also said it is important for the two countries to leverage on areas they enjoy competitive advantages.

“Rwanda and Zimbabwe share a common will for inclusive growth, sustainable development, and entrepreneurship.

“By working together we can unlock new opportunities, accelerate investment flows, and create an environment for businesses to thrive.

“As we navigate a complex global landscape, it is essential to identify and capitalise on emerging trends and market dynamics.

“Rwanda and Zimbabwe, with their unique strengths and capabilities, have much to offer the world. Leveraging our respective comparative advantages, we can create a cycle of growth and prosperity that benefits both nations”, said Mr Biruta. ZimTrade CEO, Allan Majuru said Rwanda presents several opportunities for Zimbabwean businesses and urged companies to take full advantage of business linkages platforms available during the Forum.