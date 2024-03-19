Zim claim second win

Captain and wicketkeeper, Clive Madande led Zimbabwe to victory with an unbeaten 42 from 39 balls while the next best contribution came from number six Tony Munyonga, who scored 13 runs from 21 balls in a 34-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

ZIMBABWE men’s cricket team claimed a second successive win at the African Games, beating Tanzania by four wickets with 21 balls to spare in Accra, Ghana yesterday.

The back-to-back victories have given Zimbabwe the advantage ahead of the final group match against Nigeria, who stunned Namibia by three wickets off the final ball, tomorrow to decide the group winner while the semi-finals are on Thursday.

Tanzania batted first and were bowled out for 86 in 19.5 overs with a defiant knock of 43 from 40 balls by Mohamed Omary the reason they lasted until the final over.

There were just two other batsmen with double figures while the Zimbabwe bowling extras added a further 12 runs.

Tanzania had five batsmen falling for ducks, including the two openers with Wallace Mubaiwa the pick of the Zimbabwe bowlers as he claimed three wickets for 12 in four overs.

There were two wickets each for Tashinga Musekiwa (2-10 in four overs), Takudzwa Chataira (2-10 in two overs), and Trevor Gwandu (2-16 in 2.5 overs) while Owen Muzondo claimed the 10th wicket for 20 runs in four overs.

In reply, Zimbabwe lost regular wickets to finish on 90/6 in 16.3 overs.

Captain and wicketkeeper, Clive Madande led Zimbabwe to victory with an unbeaten 42 from 39 balls while the next best contribution came from number six Tony Munyonga, who scored 13 runs from 21 balls in a 34-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

It was Zimbabwe’s highest partnership while number three Jonathan Campbell scored 11 for the third score of double figures in the innings.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Cricket has dismissed a recent post on X, formerly Twitter, which suggested there was a standoff between ZC and the Sports Commission over the welfare of players at the 13th African Games in Ghana.

Following the Lady Chevrons’ success in Lady’s cricket, one known cricket blogger claimed the ladies had been neglected by the SRC, prompting the response from ZC yesterday.

“Nothing could be further from the truth and such disinformation should be dismissed with the contempt it deserves. For the record, ZC and the SRC enjoy very cordial relations characterised by goodwill, mutual respect, and cooperation.

“The history-making Zimbabwe Senior Women’s National Cricket Team have just returned home from the 13th African Games where they scooped gold and, contrary to the fictitious claim peddled on X, our “Golden Girls” had an amazing time in Ghana thanks to the support they received from the SRC,” read a ZC statement.

They added that their relationship with the SRC goes beyond the African Games.

“Back home, we always have the SRC helping with and facilitating the hosting of global cricket events and authorising the countless international cricket tours that we undertake. “We urge the individual behind the aforementioned X post and others of his ilk to desist from peddling falsehoods, even in cases where they are influenced by a desire to chase clout and gain relevance on social media platforms.

“On our part, we will continue working closely with the SRC to advance the interests of the game of cricket and to push for its growth within and beyond the borders of Zimbabwe.”