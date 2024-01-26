Zim receives cholera supplies from Unicef

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke

The Ministry of Health and Child Care this morning received cholera commodities and supplies worth US$265 000 from UNICEF as part of efforts to strengthen the fight against cholera.

The supplies including antibiotics, oral hydration salts and other medicines used to treat the disease, were purchased with resources from the Health Resilience Fund and UNICEF internal funds.

The commodities are expected to close the supply gap for the cholera response, improving case management and reducing the number of cases and deaths reported.

Said Health and Child Care Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora: “Today, we thank the Health Resilience Fund, UNICEF, UPS and all the partners that contributed to this donation of cholera medicines and commodities worth US$265 000 that will go a long way to address the management of cholera cases.”