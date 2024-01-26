  • Today Fri, 26 Jan 2024

NAAZ awards held

Sports Reporter

THE National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (NAAZ) held their national awards yesterday in Harare to honour outstanding athletes.

Marathon runner Isaac Mpofu walked away with the Athlete of the Year and the Senior Men Athlete of the Year awards.

The Senior Women Athlete of the Year award went to United States-based Vimbayi Maisvorewa.

Takunda Mhete and Kimberly Kachambwa won the Junior Men of the Year and Junior Women of the Year awards respectively.

The national association also honoured coaches and technical officials.

Winners

Athlete of the Year: Isaac Mpofu.

Senior Men Athlete of the Year: 1. Isaac Mpofu, 2. Tapiwanashe Makarawu, 3. Bradley Makuvire.

Senior Women Athlete of the Year: Vimbayi Maisvorewa, 2. Ashley Miller, 3. Faith Nyathi

Junior Men: 1. Takunda Mhete, 2. Samuel Dauti, 3. Shawn Katsidzira.

Junior Women: 1. Kimberly Kachambwa, 2. Nontokozo Ncube, 3. Samkeliso Ndebele.

Technical Official of Year: 1. Claris Gwata, 2. Apinos Chiwara, 3. Ottilia Kurebwaseka.

Coach of the Year: 1. Brenda Leipe, 2. Silas Muringani, 3. Cuthbert Nyasango.

Best Province: 1. Bulawayo, 2. Harare, 3. Manicaland.

