Zim readies for ICASA indaba

The assessment was made by the ICASA director and Society for AIDS in Africa (SAA) permanent secretariat coordinator Dr Luc Armand Bodea during the second International Steering Committee meeting in Harare yesterday.

Mukudzei Chingwere-Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe has done extremely well in preparing the stage for successful hosting the 22nd edition of the International Conference on AIDS and STIs in Africa in 2023 (ICASA 2023) to be held in December.

President Mnangagwa has given support for the country’s bid to host a successful edition of the conference and the ICASA organisers are encouraged by the highest level of commitment.

“I can tell you at this stage that Zimbabwe is ready to host, we have a full commitment of government, we have a local secretariat that is working very hard,” said Dr Bodea.

“You will notice the website has all the necessary elements to organise the conference. The registration is open and the various aspects of the conference are in place. At this stage, we are at 50 to 55 percent ready to host ICASA in December 2023.

“In terms of commitment we have commitment at the highest level. When we signed the MoU with the host country you will notice that we had the Honourable President His Excellency the President was there.

“The Vice President (and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga) of the country was there, what else do you want to talk about the country’s commitment when you have the President and the Vice President coming to sign the MoU with ICASA and Society for AIDS in Africa.

“We can say we have higher level commitment and we are very sure that we will have a more successful conference than 2015,” said Dr Bodea.

VP Chiwenga pledged Government support for the country’s to stage a successful conference and committed to meet all obligations of the hosts.

“I am glad to advise that as Zimbabwe, our commitment still stands, thus the conference with your support will be a success, as we continue to mobilise resources in cash and kind,” said VP Chiwenga in a speech read on his behalf by Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care Dr John Mangwiro.

“We are also ready to receive you in your numbers, in the spirit of not leaving anyone behind in the fight against HIV and AIDS.

“Our great pride is our people who are hospitable and ready to serve and offer you a great experience during the preparatory, the conference time and the post conference.

“This conference must guide us on the continent how we will end AIDS by 2030, not only AIDS but other diseases too.

“As Africa we must design our own solutions to end diseases based on the existing knowledge we already have.

“We must assist each other as African countries in health strengthening systems which are cost effective and efficient,” said VP Chiwenga through Dr Mangwiro.

National AIDS Council (NAC) chief executive Dr Bernard Madzima said the meeting would deal with intricate details for a successful conference.

He said the meeting had brought together global experts in various fields for notes sharing and coordination with the local committee.