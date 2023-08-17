Future bright as Zim aligns logistics infrastructure

Zanu PF First Secretary and President Cde Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga acknowledge thousands of the party’s supporters that converged for the 2023 Manicaland Presidential Star Rally at Handina Secondary School in Makoni South Constituency yesterday. - Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara

THE future of Manicaland province is more than bright as Zimbabwe re-orients and aligns its logistics infrastructure back to the future by constructing a new port 60 kilometres north of Beira following its successful engagement with Mozambique.

As part of the grand project, the Government will also soon start to dualise the Harare-Mutare-Beira Road to improve mobility while at the same time creating employment opportunities for local people.

The major breakthrough will save the country potential revenue as the distance to the nearest port will be cut by 1 400 kilometres from the port of Durban in South Africa.

Addressing a Presidential Star Rally at Handina Secondary School in Nyazura yesterday, President Mnangagwa said his Government will continue to develop the country’s channels of importing and exporting goods as well as services.

“We were using Durban port but now with our good relations with Mozambique we are discussing with our brothers that side to develop Beira port so that we ship our goods in and out. It means we have to make the highway through Manicaland dualised.

“It is now the programme of this Government to dualise the Manicaland highway to Beira so that all the majority of our imports or exports can pass through here. It is only 600km rather than over 2 000km to Durban in South Africa,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said under his administration, impacting livelihoods through internal solutions was the way to go with many inventions and projects being witnessed across the country.

The President said during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, locals managed to break barriers from buying medical oxygen from Western nations and manufactured their own which is now being exported.

“We are exporting medical oxygen because from what we produce per month, only one week’s production is enough for Zimbabwe while the other three weeks we produce and sell,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said infrastructural development has been the new norm under his Government with several projects commissioned while many more are underway.

“Manicaland has diamonds, gold and lithium. We have so many lithium deposits which means more employment. There is a lithium mine we commissioned, Sabi Star in Dorowa, it is employing many people from this province.

“We want to construct a gemmology centre in Mutare. Phase 1 has been completed, phase 2 is yet to be completed but will be done soon so that we process our diamonds here in Manicaland. Since you have gold you are also set to benefit from gold centres being set up by Mines Minister Chitando here. It will be in Penhalonga, Mutasa district,” he said.

On provision of potable water, the President said each of the 35 000 villages nationwide will now have access to a solar-powered borehole while the Second Republic has also constructed and commissioned dams as well as rehabilitating irrigation schemes at Murambinda, Nyanyadzi and Gotora.

President Mnangagwa said the people’s Government has also started distributing inputs across the country to give farmers ample time to prepare for the upcoming farming season.

He said the Zanu PF Government is also upgrading roads, bridges, airports and the country’s ports of entry with the Beitbridge border post and the road to Harare now a marvel.

Some of the rehabilitated roads in Manicaland Province include Kopa-Jopa, Marange-Zvipiripiri, Machongwe, Tanganda, Skylite, Chimanimani, Rusape-Nyanga, and Honde Valley among others.

President Mnangagwa said his Government has also managed to tackle the perennial electricity and fuel challenges.

“Since the coming of the Second Republic, the country was battling a power crisis characterised by load shedding but now the Zanu PF Government has commissioned Hwange Thermal Power Station Units 7 and 8,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said his Government was also highly prioritising access to ICTs.

“We have community centres throughout the country so that our people can access information and learn how to use ICT. This is what is required in modern day,” he said.

The Second Republic, the President said, is also prioritising devolution with funds being disbursed to both rural and urban local authorities so that people decide projects that have a direct bearing on their lives.