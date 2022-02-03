Zim projects for Africa’s common good: President

President Mnangagwa addresses the 39th Virtual Session of the African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUDA-NEDAP) Heads of State and Government Orientation Committee at State House in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Zimbabwe is seized with the implementation of various projects that will not only have great impact on the country but will complement the continental integration agenda as envisaged by the African Union and its agencies, President Mnangagwa has said.

He said this yesterday while addressing Heads of State and Government during the 39th Session of the African Union, African Development Agency — New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUDA NEPAD) held virtually.

NEPAD is the implementing arm for the AU’s Agenda 2063 development strategy whose primary objective is to transform Africa to be a better place.

Yesterday’s meeting was held ahead of an AU summit to be held in Addis Ababa where President Mnangagwa is set to join other Heads of State and Government this weekend.

“Zimbabwe is committed to fulfil the goal and vision of the African Union Development Agency-NEPAD. As such, my Government remains seized with projects that dovetail with the various priority areas of this agency. Notable among these are infrastructure projects that will greatly impact the socio-economic growth of Zimbabwe, while at the same time complementing the continental integration agenda,” said President Mnangagwa.

“These projects include road infrastructure development, modernisation of border posts, dam construction and clean energy power generation. Over and above these, programmers relating to the transformation of food systems and climate resilience, empowerment of rural communities, as well as science technology and innovation are being implemented by my Government. To date, these are recording far-reaching milestones on sustainable economic growth and the quality of livelihoods of our communities.”

He said given efforts being made by African countries, it was possible to attain Vision 2063.

“Mr Chairman, the goals and objectives of African Union Development Agency-NEPAD are ours to own and pursue. Given the efforts that our countries are individually and jointly pursuing, the Vision for the realisation of Agenda 2063 is within our reach,” he said.

President Mnangagwa bemoaned financial challenges hindering the optimum execution of the continent’s activities.

“As a collective and motivated by a common purpose, it is imperative that we proffer robust initiatives to mobilise resources for our programmers, from within the continent,” he said.

President Mnangagwa applauded the work that was done by the outgoing chief executive officer of NEPAD, Dr Ibrahim Assane Myaki, which he described as sterling.

“It is indeed commendable that the AU Panel of Eminent Persons continues to ensure that the AU is staffed professionally and fairly. We are thus confident that the selection process of the new chief executive officer will adhere to the traditional AU principles of geographic rotation and gender parity,” he said.

President Mnangagwa noted that the implementation phase has not been easy to the challenges precipitated by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Even under the present circumstances, we applaud the committee for implementing most of the scheduled activities, including the celebration of NEPAD’s 20th anniversary.

Yesterday’s meeting was chaired by Rwandan President Paul Kagame who is chairperson of the agency, and was also attended by AU Chairperson and Democratic Republic of Congo leader, President Felix Tshisekedi and AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat.

NEPAD as an agency focuses on incubating high-impact projects that demonstrate proof-of-concept to translate the AU’s continental strategic development frameworks into national development priorities, enhancing knowledge sharing among countries, supported by evidence-based feedback on best practices for regional integration and brokering partnerships and resource mobilisation for the implementation of the First Ten Year Implementation Plan for Agenda 2063.

NEPAD also partners with international financial institutions, UN agencies and Africa’s development partners as a mechanism to support African development effort.