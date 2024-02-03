Zim players confident as they face Hong Kong

READY FOR THE TASK . . . Zimbabwe Davis Cup team members, from left Courtney Lock, Benedict Badza, non-playing captain Takanyi Garanganga, Benjamin Lock and Tatenda Mutetwa pose for a picture during the draw yesterday in Hong Kong

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Davis team is confident of causing an upset as they face Hong Kong in the World Group II Play-offs today and tomorrow.

The tie is being played at the Victoria Park Tennis Stadium, in Hong Kong.

The team is made up of Benjamin and Courtney Lock, who are the most experienced in the team. They are joined by youthful players – Benedict Badza and Tatenda Mutetwa.

Takanyi Garanganga is the non-playing captain.

In a draw conducted yesterday, Zimbabwe’s number one Benjamin will be the first on court against Hong Kong’s number two Hong Kit Wong in the first singles match this morning.

Courtney Lock is up against Hong Kong’s number one Coleman Wong.

Benjamin is out for a win in the first match to set the tone for the tie.

“The draw came out today (yesterday) and I am playing the first match, which is what we want tactically as a team hopefully to help us get on board and apply some pressure to the home team, Hong Kong…These players are good and everyone here is world class, so we are going to be extremely focused and take it point by point.

“And I think that’s going to be our mindset going into the weekend, confident, knowing what we can do but taking it one step at a time. The team chemistry has been really good,” said Benjamin.

The Lock brothers will then team up for the doubles match against the pair of Coleman Wong and Chun Hun Wong tomorrow before going for the reverse singles.

In the reverse singles, Benjamin takes on Coleman Wong while Courtney will be up against Hong Kit Wong.

Hong Kong are ranked number 54 and Zimbabwe are 73. However, Zimbabwe are unfazed by their underdog tag.

Courtney said preparations have been good and expressed confidence in his teammates.

“Preparations have been great. We have gotten used to the conditions and I was in Spain, 10 days before this tie, playing practice matches and doing that as a training week. So we feel good.

“Obviously they have got a very good number one player who has won an ATP Challenger before and he is playing on the ATP Challenger tour. But we are obviously just looking to rely on Benji and I as experience.

“And Tinaye (Benedict Badza) has also been playing some very good tennis in the last Davis Cup and it’s nice to have Tatenda in the team, a new face and all the preparations have been great.

“And we are happy to be with Takanyi. We know him very well and we have a very good relationship with him,” Courtney said.

Badza said he is excited to be part of the team again, having played in the Africa Group III event last year in August.

“I am so excited to be here and just to be competing against these guys at a higher level. We are looking really great, we are playing very well and we just can’t wait to get out there and do all we can for our country,” said Badza. Mutetwa said they are ready for the challenge.

“Hong Kong have fielded a pretty strong side for this tie coming up this weekend. But I believe the team is very well prepared and we are ready for this challenge and have no doubts that we can come out after this weekend with a win I am very excited about it too.”

The team’s non-playing captain, Takanyi Garanganga is hopeful of the tie but noted that they have to work hard for it.