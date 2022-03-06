Zim markets infrastructure develoment opportunities at Expo 2020 Dubai

Prosper Ndlovu in Dubai, UAE

THE country’s vast infrastructure develoment opportunities are under spotlight at the on-going Zimbabwe Dubai Tourism and Infrastructure Investment Conference here in the United Arab Emirates.

Effective access and communication are critical enablers in the develoment of a thriving tourism industry hence today’s session seeks to highlight the state of the transport sector and profiling its various opportunities.

Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Mike Madiro delivered his opening remarks to the session in which he outlined key policy issues and the broader focus areas that local and foreign investors can tap into.

The conference is being hosted on the sidelines of the world acclaimed Expo 2020 Dubai, where Zimbabwe is participating in the opportunities district.