Zim man busted with explosives as SA authorities clamp down on zama-zamas

Thupeyo Muleya- Beitbridge Bureau

A 35-year-old Zimbabwean Citizen has been arrested in Mpumalanga Province, South Africa, with an assortment of smuggled explosives meant for illegal mining activities in that country.

The suspect whose identity is yet to be released was arrested during a multidisciplinary tactical operation conducted by the Hawks Secunda-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Secunda CIG, Nelspruit-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation, White River K9 and Nelspruit Bomb Disposal on Friday.

He has been charged with possession of explosives and contravention of the Immigration Act.

Hawks spokesperson for Mpumalanga Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said the man will soon appear at the Barberton Magistrate Court.

“The team followed up information which led them to the residential place of the suspect in Barberton Mpumalanga. The premises of the suspect were searched,” she said.

“The following exhibits were found hidden in various places inside the shop: 9 x Electronic detonators, 14 x Shock tube assemblies, 16 x Blasting cartridges, 6 x industrial drilling bit, and 104 m x detonating cord.

“The suspect was arrested and detained pending his first court appearance at Barberton Magistrate Court. Preliminary investigation established that the explosives were imported from Zimbabwe.”

Captain Sekgotodi said during an interview the suspect revealed that the explosives are sold mainly to illegal miners and other criminal elements.

It is understood that besides being used in illegal mining activities in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, and Freestate provinces the explosives are also used for bombing ATMs. @tupeyo