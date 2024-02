Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

A nine-year-old boy from Chenjiri in the Sanyati constituency, died last Friday after drowning in a dip tank.

According to the Veterinary Service Department provincial head, Dr Thokozani Mswela, the boy identified as Alois Muputisi was playing in the company of other children when he fell into the dip tank and drowned.

The juvenile was buried on Saturday after police clearance.