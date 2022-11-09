Zim launches climate change adaptation communication

Breaking News
Minister Ndlovu (seated centre) poses for a group photo at the Zimbabwe Pavillion with some of the officials that attended the launch.

The Herald

Africa Moyo in SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt

Zimbabwe has launched its Climate Change Adaptation Communication to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The Adaptation Communication will be handed over to UNFCCC.

Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu launched the adaptation communication this afternoon here in Sharm El-Sheikh, on the sidelines of the COP27.

In his keynote address, Minister Ndlovu said Zimbabwe, being party to the UNFCCC and its Paris Agreement, developed its initial Adaptation Communication as part of the transparency framework.

“The Adaptation Communication is an important part of the architecture for achieving the mitigation and adaptation goals of the Paris Agreement, and mobilising sufficient finance flows for climate resilient development for countries,” said Minister Ndlovu.

The launch was attended by Government officials, legislators, development partners, members from the research and academia, and civil society organisations.

