Supreme Court rules in favour of Chihuri

Supreme Court rules in favour of Chihuri

State appeals against armed robbers’ acquittal

09 Nov, 2022 - 13:11 0 Views
The Herald

Nyore Madzianike-Senior Court Reporter

The State have filed a notice of appeal at the High Court against the acquittal of suspected armed robbers who were allegedly behind the US$187 000 and robbery of two cars in Harare earlier this year.

The State wants the High Court to set aside a judgment that led to the acquittal of Alexio Mupamhura, Kallson Mabhonga, Tapiwa Zimbandu and Emmanuel Dylan Matiza and retain a guilty verdict.

The quartet was cleared of armed robbery and two counts of robbery by Harare regional magistrate Mrs Gloria Takundwa.

In its notice of appeal the State argues that the trial court erred at law in failing to appreciate that the suspects should have been convicted in the wake of evidence that they used violence to rob complainants of their various properties.

The State also argues that the court erred at law in relying on the evidence of the suspects which had several and notable inconsistencies.

It also argued that the court ignored the State’s clear corroborated evidence that Mupamhura was apprehended under a vehicle after a protracted chase with police officers.

