Zim-Eswatini to enhance relations

President Mnangagwa receives credentials from incoming Kingdom of Eswatini Ambassador to Zimbabwe Ms Lindiwe Cynthia Kunene at State House in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Innocent Makawa.

Blessings Chidakwa-Herald Reporter

ZIMBABWE and Eswatini are set to collaborate in areas of cultural promotion, tourism, agriculture, trade and investment as the two countries deepen their relations.

In line with the Second Republic’s thrust of being a friend to all and an enemy to none, the enhanced co-operation between the two nations is envisaged to start in a few months’ time, benefiting both nations.

Speaking after presenting her credentials to President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare yesterday, Kingdom of Eswatini Ambassador-designate to Zimbabwe, Lindiwe Cynthia Kunene, who will be based in South Africa, said they discussed co-operation between the two countries.

“In the footsteps of my predecessors, I will co-operate with the Government and the people of Zimbabwe for the mutual understanding between the two Governments. We discussed areas of cultural promotion, tourism, agriculture and trade and investment. We expect to work together in agriculture and culture exchanges,” she said.

Ambassador Kunene said the co-operation is most likely to commence in six months’ time.

The two nations are likely to co-operate a lot in the tourism sector, which is one of the critical sectors of the economy in Zimbabwe with a target to achieve a US$5 billion tourism economy by 2025. In growing signs of confidence in Zimbabwe’s business environment, a week ago, the Royal Eswatini National Airways Corporation, running under Eswatini Air, made its maiden flight to the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

Speaking during the launch of the airline’s flights to Zimbabwe, Eswatini Minister of Public Works and Transport, Chief Ndlaluhlaza Ndwandwe, said their government expresses gratitude to the Government of Zimbabwe for the designation of Eswatini Air to operate the Harare/Eswatini route.

“We also thank the Zimbabwe Civil Authority for the swift release of the FOP to Eswatini Air to enable operations to resume, hence our first flight today.

“It is our sincere belief that the airline will prosper and fulfil the purpose of its establishment, being the transportation of passengers and goods between our two countries.

“Aviation is a catalyst for economic development. It is our belief that the airline will open areas of collaboration between our countries”, Chief Ndwandwe said.

The Kingdom of Eswatini is a member of SADC and the African Union, and fully subscribes to the “Single African Air Transport Market” (SAATM).