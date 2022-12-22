Zim, Egypt strengthen trade ties

Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga (right) welcomes new Egyptian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Salwa Mowafi during a courtesy call at his offices in Harare yesterday. - Picture: Memory Mangombe

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

Egypt is looking forward to scaling up trade and economic cooperation with Zimbabwe particularly in health, construction, agriculture and general trade.

Egypt’s interest was given by the Ambassador to Zimbabwe Salwa Mowafi when she paid a courtesy call on Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga at his offices yesterday.

After her meeting with the Vice President, she said both countries were keen to resuscitate mutually beneficial economic cooperation.

The two countries last had a formalised platform for economic cooperation in 1990 under the banner of the Zimbabwe-Egypt Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation, but government-to-government engagements have started.

In line with the Second Republic’s diplomatic thrust of seeking economic cooperation from all corners of the world, as espoused by President Mnangagwa’s Zimbabwe is Open for Business approach, Egypt has become a country where local authorities are looking at collaboration.

“I had an honour to discuss several bilateral relations between the two countries. I emphasised the long commitment of Egypt to continue cooperating with our sister African country, Zimbabwe,” said Ambassador Mowafi.

“We discussed cooperation in the fields of health, construction, agriculture as well and to promote trade between the two countries.

“As an embassy we are very hopeful today that this meeting could open various new areas of cooperation between the two countries and intensify our current existing relations for better and more engagement. We learn from Zimbabwe and we are always there for Zimbabwe.”

In the construction sector, Zimbabwe could tap into Egypt’s pacesetting New Administrative Capital which is a large-scale project of a new capital city in Cairo, Egypt.

Egyptian health model guarantees quality care to its citizens through a three-pronged funding system. At its base, the model guarantees quality healthcare to the entire citizenry and those in need of even better quality can go on to choose the parastatals route up to the private sector route at costs not paid at the base.

In agriculture, Zimbabwe is keen to tap Egypt’s vast expertise in fisheries, as part of its fisheries growth strategy, Zimbabwe has drawn a 10-year blueprint for fish-farming that seeks to grow production of the Nile tilapia from just over 5 000 tonnes a year to 14 000 tonnes.

Cumulatively, Zimbabwe’s overall fish production is about 18 000 tonnes per year against an annual demand of 60 000 tonnes and there is scope for exports.

Collaborating with Egypt is thus a well calculated move as the country is ranked as one of the top 10 best fish farming countries in the world and also number one in Africa.