Zim cricket players enter UK’s Hundred draft

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S men and women’s national team players have been included in the UK’s Hundred draft to be held tomorrow.

Chevrons all-rounder Sikandar Raza entered the draft with a reserve price of £40 000.

Lady Chevrons captain Mary-Anne Musonda, Loryn Phiri and Nomvelo Sibanda also entered with a reserve price of £18 750.

For the first time, a women’s Hundred draft will be held, with organisers hoping it leads to better parity across the teams.

A total of 63 players – 33 women and 30 men – will be drafted this year.

The Hundred draft will be held between 4pm and 6pm GMT tomorrow (Thursday March 23).

Zimbabwean players in The Hundred draft:

Men: Sikandar Raza (reserve price £40 000)

No reserve price: Blessing Muzarabani, Bradley Evans, Ryan Burl, Sean Williams and Richard Ngarava (

Women: Mary-Anne Musonda, Loryn Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda (reserve price £18 750).

No reserve price: Christabel Chatonzwa, Tasmeen Granger, Nyasha Gwanzura, Precious Marange, Pellagia Mujaji, Nomatter Mutasa, Sharne Mayers, Kelis Ndhlovu, Josephine Nkomo, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Loreen Tshuma, Adel Zimunhu.