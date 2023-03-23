Zim cricket players enter UK’s Hundred draft

The Herald

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S men and women’s national team players have been included in the UK’s Hundred draft to be held tomorrow.

Chevrons all-rounder Sikandar Raza entered the draft with a reserve price of £40 000.

Lady Chevrons captain Mary-Anne Musonda, Loryn Phiri and Nomvelo Sibanda also entered with a reserve price of £18 750.

For the first time, a women’s Hundred draft will be held, with organisers hoping it leads to better parity across the teams.

A total of 63 players – 33 women and 30 men – will be drafted this year.

The Hundred draft will be held between 4pm and 6pm GMT tomorrow (Thursday March 23).

Zimbabwean players in The Hundred draft:

Men: Sikandar Raza (reserve price £40 000)
No reserve price: Blessing Muzarabani, Bradley Evans, Ryan Burl, Sean Williams and Richard Ngarava (

Women: Mary-Anne Musonda, Loryn Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda (reserve price £18 750).
No reserve price: Christabel Chatonzwa, Tasmeen Granger, Nyasha Gwanzura, Precious Marange, Pellagia Mujaji, Nomatter Mutasa, Sharne Mayers, Kelis Ndhlovu, Josephine Nkomo, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Loreen Tshuma, Adel Zimunhu.

