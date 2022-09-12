Zim coach Jemwa set to join US based club

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

FORMER ZIFA Harare Province Division Two side Avondale Athletic Club coach Knowledge Jemwa has signed a three-year contract with UK International Soccer Camp which will see him work with Legends Football Club based in California, United States.

Jemwa will leave the country for United States during the first week of November and will start work on November 10.

The ecstatic Jemwa said it is an opportunity that he has grabbed with both hands and it will help his coaching career in a big way.

UK International Soccer Camp is a company which recruits coaches around the world to work in different clubs in the United States and they have since written to Jemwa confirming that they have taken him on board.

“I was assigned to work with Legends Football Club senior team which is in United States MlLS 2 (Division 1) as an assistant coach there. I was happy to be given a sponsorship to do a BSc Hons Degree in Football Coaching and Administration with the University of South-Wales(UK).

“This is a great opportunity for me since these days football is changing every day and by taking part in this programme will give me opportunities. I am really happy to be part of this program as I have recently managed to complete my UEFA B theory and soon will be doing my final practical’s,” said Jemwa.

The youthful coach, aged 28, holds several coaching certificates like Certificates in Talent Identification in Football, Diploma in Sports management, Certificate in Biokinetics and Sports injury which he attained through the Scottish FA.