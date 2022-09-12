Karoi robbers who stole US$51 000, 17 tonnes soya beans arrested

Crime Reporter

Eleven armed robbers who were part of a gang that robbed a service station and a farm of US$51 000 cash and 17,5 tonnes of soya beans respectively have been arrested.

The suspects are Gift Asafu (29), Goodness Gandiwa (36), Kudakwashe Kapesa (24), Taurai Musindo (23), Tapera Zimbapeni (22), Onias Matangi (47), Evans Milanzi (24), Jimmy Dzokamushure Addition Chagadama (22), Jeremy Nyakujara (27), and Nicholas Samuel (22).

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed and said they were arrested in connection with a spate of robberies and unlawful entry into premises as well as theft cases committed in and around Karoi between April 2021 and September 2022.

“On 7th September 2022, Police acted on a tip-off and tracked one of the suspects, Gift Asafu, who was linked to several cases of robbery in Karoi. Police interviewed the suspect who implicated 11 other suspects, including Charles Phiri, who is still at large.

“The suspects are now linked to nine robbery cases and one unlawful entry into premises and theft case,” he said.

Some of the cases include a robbery case which occurred at Energy Park service station, Karoi, on December 28, 2021 at around 9pm where they robbed the service station manager of US$51 000 and a VW Golf vehicle at gunpoint.

Another robbery case is where they attacked three security guards who were on duty at Brockerly Farm, Karoi, before stealing various agricultural inputs and 17,5 tonnes of soya beans all valued at US$80 000, among others.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has since launched a manhunt on the outstanding suspect, Charles Phiri, alias Chewaz. Anyone with information should report at any nearest Police Station or contact the National Complaints Desk on 0242 703631, or WhatsApp 0712800197,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.