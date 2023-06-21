Zim bags medals at Special Olympics World Games

Sports Reporter

TEAM Zimbabwe at the ongoing Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany on Tuesday won three medals in athletics and bocce.

Tinaye Hlangabezi scooped gold in the men’s 200m level C category and Brenda Gambiza got a silver medal in the women’s 200m level B category.

The other medal came from bocce with Tariro Mutosvori clinching gold. The Games got underway over the weekend and are running until Sunday.

Zimbabwe have 12 athletes participating in athletics, bocce and golf.