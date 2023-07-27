Zim attends 66th UNWTO commission

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

ZIMBABWE is participating at the 66th meeting of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Commission for Africa which starts today and ends tomorrow in Mauritius.

Secretary for Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Ambassador Raphael Tayerera Faranisi is leading the Zimbabwean delegation.

In a statement, acting deputy director of communications and advocacy in the Ministry, Ms Norah Takaindisa, said the UNWTO was the agency helping ensure tourism was safe, accessible and a growing economic resource for everyone.

Zimbabwe is one of the 155-member states, six associate members and more than 400 affiliate members who are stakeholders in global tourism and promote the UNWTO agency’s message.

The meeting is being held under the theme, “Rethinking Tourism for Africa: Promoting Investment and Partnerships, Addressing Global Challenges.”

“As Zimbabwe’s tourism is on path to recovery post Covid-19, the platform allows for engagements and tapping into the successes of competitive African destinations,” Ms Takaindisa said.

“The Zimbabwean delegation comprises Zimbabwe Tourism Authority chief executive Ms Winnie Muchanyuka and the ministry’s chief director for tourism and hospitality management Ms Tarirai Musonza. The tourism sector is regarded as one of the country’s strategic sectors for economic development in Zimbabwe.

“Zimbabwean tourism outlook is driven by its scenic, conducive and attractive environmental landscapes, national parks and wildlife, sparkling and magnificent water bodies, including its rich history and cultural diversity. Zimbabwe’s strategic choice is to obtain a US$5 billion tourism economy by 2025, offering distinctive and inclusive visitor experiences in a unique, innovative and sustainable manner.”

Ms Takaindisa said the strategic choice was rooted in Zimbabwe’s potential and desire to be a major global destination based on the judicious use of its unique assets of nature.