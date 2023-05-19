ZIFA step in to calm stadium controversy . . . Sheasham stand their ground on Bata Stadium

Eddie Chikamhi

Senior Sports Reporter

ZIFA have made efforts to end the ugly standoff between the Premier Soccer League and new boys Sheasham after urging the Gweru side to accept the league’s decision to temporarily abandon their Bata home ground for Mandava ahead of their match against CAPS United on Sunday.

The game is currently hanging in the balance after the Construction Boys threatened to boycott the fixture in protest over the contentious ban of their home ground by the PSL.

The ground was recently approved for topflight football by the stadium inspection committee and hosted giants Highlanders two weeks ago.

But that was before images showing parts of the ground with heaps of sand and debris from additional terraces that were still under construction started circulating.

The PSL immediately ordered the closure of the stadium.

However, the club has questioned the rationale behind the U-turn, especially after the First Instance Body, which is made up of grounds inspection experts, had okayed the staging of high-profile local matches.

Sheasham have written back to the PSL chief executive Kenny Ndebele and ZIFA questioning the motivation behind the suspension of Bata Stadium.

They even threatened not to travel to Mandava as their lease with the owners of the stadium in Zvishavane had expired at the end of April.

PSL have also threatened to invoke their statutes should Shesham disregard their directive.

But ZIFA, through their acting chief executive officer Xolisani Gwesela have stepped in and have written to the Gweru side to accept the PSL decision and allow football to move forward.

“We acknowledge receipt of your letter dated 15 May 2023 and concerns were fully noted. The Association also deeply understands the inconvenience caused to the club,” wrote Gwesela.

“ZIFA has had discussions with the Premier Soccer League and in the interest of football and as a way forward, we humbly request that Sheasham Football Club use Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane for their next league match.

“The Association fully understands and appreciates the wonderful work done by your club. We implore the club to continue with the great work and also address the following outstanding issues:

(a) Clearing of debris

(b) Continuous maintenance of the turf (playing surface)

(c) Equipping of doping control room

(d) Completion of terraces

(e) Use of quarry stones in the parking areas

(f) Use of non-slippery material on the tunnel pathway

(g) Complete sign posting of the faculty

“As we wait for your feedback, please dear Honourable Chairman accept our sincere and warmest regards,” wrote Gwesela.

Sheasham were yet to respond. Sources close to the goings-on said the ground had met all the minimum requirements for the hosting of domestic league matches, which is why it was homologated in the first place. They argued the PSL overreacted after seeing the social media images showing parts of the ground. They also claimed the heaps of sand in the images circulating were from the additional terraces that the club had wanted to add ahead of their game with Highlanders as they had expected a huge turn out.

CAPS United, however, continued with the preparations for the trip to Zvishavane.