ZIFA set bar for CEO job

The General Secretary performs similar roles to that of a Chief Executive Officer in an organisation, and reports directly to the ZIFA Board, which is expected to be elected at the end of the Normalisation Committee’s mandate in June next year.

Eddie Chikamhi-Senior Sports Reporter

The ZIFA Normalisation Committee has revealed the kind of person they would want to steer the secretariat’s ship going forward after advertising the influential post of the association’s General Secretary yesterday.

The Committee led by Lincoln Mutasa has hinted they want to start by setting up governance structures to prop up the association.

The job fell vacant last year following the chequered tenure of Joseph Mamutse, who was eventually dismissed after he went AWOL in the factional wars that brought the game on its knees during the tenure of Felton Kamambo.

The Normalisation Committee have revealed they will not be taking chances and, in a move that stirred debate yesterday among the football fraternity yesterday, the bar has been raised high as the prospective candidates should be in possession of a degree in law or is a qualified Chartered Accountant.

They also want someone with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, with at least five years’ of relevant experience.

The requirements would definitely shut out many former footballers.

According to the job advert, the General Secretary is mandated “to strategically lead and account for the ZIFA functions and to provide leadership for all aspects of the operations with an emphasis on long term goals, growth, profit and return on investment.”

“Additionally, to manage all administrative and secretarial functions of the Zimbabwe Football Association ensuring policies and procedures are implemented in line with best practices.”

The General Secretary’s main duties have been summarised as follows:

To review, develop and implement the organisational strategy in conjunction with the ZIFA Normalisation Committee

To provide the Member Association with the direction and leadership to deliver its commercial objectives with integrity within the strategy agreed with the ZIFA Normalisation Committee

To consolidate and build on existing income streams (particularly broadcast and sponsorship revenues) and identify and exploit new income opportunities against agreed targets

To lead and develop the member association in order to ensure the efficient and effective delivery of football regulation and the management of all operations.

The Normalisation Committee has found it difficult to proceed in the absence of a General Secretary.

ZIFA Media and Communications Manager Xolisani Gwesela has been filling in as acting General Secretary since the suspension of Mamutse last year at the height of the ZIFA problems and the subsequent suspension by FIFA.

The Normalisation Committee is also out in full force on the hunt for a Women’s Football Officer and a Referees’ Development Officer.

The Women’s Football Officer must have a degree or equivalent tertiary qualification in sport management and reports to the Technical Director.

The purpose of this position is to lead the delivery of the Association’s Women’s football strategy, working across the organisation to drive forward the plan and its key pillars.

“The role will work across a number of priority areas including Elite and Development Competitions and Clubs, Participation, Mentorship, Leadership, Commercial and Communication (increasing exposure and managing perceptions).

“The role will also involve leading and managing a range of internal and external stakeholders to ensure a collaborative approach in achieving the successful delivery of the plan with the overall aim of growth and development of the women’s game,” reads the job advert. Then, the Referees Development Officer, who reports to the General Secretary, should be a reputable former referee with sound qualifications.

The successful candidate will be responsible for planning, implementing and managing referee’s education and handling all communications pertaining to refereeing both locally and internationally.