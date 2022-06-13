ZIFA Restructuring Committee in Byo on fact-finding mission

Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Football Restructuring Committee is set to hold stakeholder consultations forums in Bulawayo for the next two days as part of their fact-finding mission on problems bedevilling football administration in the country.

Chairman of the committee Blessing Rugara said in a statement that the strategy is aimed at engaging the public through hearings as part of a wider consultative process.

The Committee has had similar initiatives in Harare with marked success. They had engagements with athletes, clubs, PSL, technical administrators and ZIFA representatives.

“The Zimbabwe Football Restructuring Committee (ZRC) advises the public that the Committee is currently in Bulawayo to conduct stakeholder consultation forums from tomorrow Tuesday the 14th of June 2022 to Wednesday the 15th of June 2022 at the Holiday Inn Bulawayo,” said Rugara.

The consultative processes are expected to be complete by the end of the month.

The Committee was set up by the Sports and Recreation Commission as part of the strategic roadmap towards addressing the issues that have affected football management and administration in Zimbabwe.

This committee, made up of experts in various fields of administration, sports management, legal advisory and business management, is independent of the Sports Commission and has the autonomy to discharge the functions more fully as set out in its terms of reference.

It was appointed in line with the provisions of Section 21, as well as 19(b) and 20 (c) of the SRC Act to tackle issues of strategic nature in the search for solutions in Zimbabwe’s perennial football administration problems and is not assuming the roles of the ZIFA board that was recently reinstated by both Sports Commission.

The board had been suspended on allegations which included lack of transparency with public funds, maladministration, bribery, vote-buying during election time and the sexual harassment of female referees.