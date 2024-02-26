ZHF to hold trials for junior and youth squads

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Handball Association are this weekend expected to hold trials to come up with provisional squads for the International Handball Federation Trophy Zone Six Junior (Under-20) and Youth (Under-18) Men set for May.

The trials are expected to take place at Houghton Primary School.ZHF secretary general Edson Chirowodza confirmed the development.

“So our preparations started way back in 2023 by identifying a long-list of players. Our coaches, are now working towards coming up with the provisional list of 28 players which is due on the 15th of March, where we have to register the players with IHF.”

Zimbabwe won the bid to host the competition scheduled for May 5 to 12 and ZHF are in the process of seeking clearance from the Sports Commission to host the regional event.