Stepfather (40) caged 20 years for raping stepdaughter (3)

Fungai Lupande

Mashonaland Central Bureau

A 40-year-old Rushinga man raped his three-year-old stepdaughter rendering the minor who was in her early years of walking immobile.The toddler’s medical report showed multiple, full-thickness tears, an indication of penetration.

For such a heinous act against a minor, regional magistrate Mr Amos Mbobo sentenced the man to 20 years in jail.

In passing sentence, Mr Mbobo said the accused was heartless and cruel.

“He sexually abused his three-year-old stepdaughter, in which he stood in a protective relationship. Accused inflicted substantial pain, suffering, distress and heartbreak to the child’s mother,” said Mr Mbobo.

Prosecuting, Ms Patience Chair told the court that the incident happened on November 4, last year when the minor’s mother (21) went to fetch water 2km away from their homestead at around 6am.

She left the toddler in the care of the stepfather.The mother returned at around 10 am and discovered that the child’s trousers had blood stains.

Blood was trickling down the minor’s legs from her private part.

She inquired from the stepfather who said the minor was injured by a log she was playing with.

She asked the child and she said the accused had injured her with “his stick.”

The following day the mother took the baby to Mukosa Clinic where she was referred to Chimhanda Hospital where it was confirmed that the child was sexually abused.