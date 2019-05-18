ZDF sticks to training its members

A paratrooper lands during the joint graduation of Special Forces Basic Static Line Parachuting course and Free Falling course at Inkomo

Columbus Mabika Herald Reporter

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) will continue to train its members with or without adequate resources to meet any unexpected threats to national security, a senior officer has said.

In his address to mark the joint graduation of Special Forces Basic Static Line Parachuting course and Free Falling course at Inkomo yesterday, Zimbabwe National Army Chief of Staff Quartermaster Staff, Major General Hlanganani Dube said training is the only ingredient in preparing troops for unexpected eventualities to national security.

“You cannot prevent a major catastrophe but you can build an organisation that is battle ready, where people trust one another. In the military, training is the first rule to instil proficiency, effectiveness and trust within officers and men,” he said.

“Parachuting is essential to modern day warfare as it provides quick deployment hence as commanders we cannot afford to overlook its training.

“This training whose graduation we are witnessing forms the backbone and critical aspect of any operational success. The importance of timely, accurate and relevant battlefield personnel is vital to commanders at all levels,” he said.

Maj Gen Dube said the courses were also a key in evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of the ZDF’s special forces.

The soldiers were taught a number of skills including flight drills, exit drills, physical fitness, individual memory, first aid, and watermanship.

Major Gen Dube urged members of the ZDF to desist from responding to ill-informed social media messages and crime.

“Social media is a concern to us. We are experiencing unruly behaviour by some of our members due to misleading social media messages. Stay away from these misleading messages,” he said.

“We have of late been experiencing unbelievable behaviour by some members being involved in first degree crimes, this must stop forthwith as you will be found on the wrong side of the law,”

He said the ZDF will continue to second troops to regional and continental joint training programmes.

“We will continue to train with our counterparts in the region. You are among the members who are going to represent the ZDF during Exercise Chomela to be held in Botswana in July this year. I look forward to an exceptional performance during the exercise,” he said.