ZDF brings joy to community with two new classroom blocks

The two-classroom block at Mandoga Primary School in Marondera that was built with assistance from the Zimbabwe Defence Force. – Picture: Victor Maphosa.

Victor Maphosa-Mashonaland East Bureau

THE Zimbabwe Defence Force (ZDF) have brought smiles to Mandoga Primary School learners after handing over two classroom blocks constructed by army artisans.

Learners, who have been using tobacco barns as classrooms while others learnt under trees, will now have decent infrastructure to learn from.

The classrooms have since been handed over to the Marondera Rural District Council.

Construction of the classroom blocks was initiated by Marondera RDC, which then approached the ZDF for assistance

The army seconded 18 artisans who constructed the classroom blocks and delivered the finished product to the community, in line with President Mnangagwa’s desire to have development that leaves no one and no place behind.

Funding for the construction of the blocks came through devolution and the Constituency Development Fund while the Mandoga community provided general labour with Marondera RDC providing all the technical support.

In a speech read on his behalf by Brigadier General Administration Staff, Brigadier General Cephas Gurira, Commander ZDF General Phillip Valerio Sibanda, commended the unity of purpose shown by everyone from the start up to the end of construction.

“We are gathered here to celebrate the successful completion of the state-of-the-art classroom blocks in spite of the challenges encountered during the construction process,” said General Sibanda.

“Indeed, it was through resilience, unwavering determination and unity of purpose which made completion of this project a reality.

“It is imperative to note that it is our role as the ZDF to ensure that cordial relations that have existed over many years between the local communities and the liberation fighters dating back to liberation struggle are not only cemented but maintained for the good of our country.”

General Sibanda said the ZDF wants to see local communities always benefitting from their presence, skills and knowledge, with a view to foster prosperity, cohesion and development.

“As members of the ZDF, we remain alive and cognisant of the fact that we are mandated to provide security for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, our motherland, Zimbabwe.

“We shall always stand guided and ready to serve the interests of our people and remain attached to the core values and traditions of our people through various community initiatives such as this one,” said General Sibanda.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East Province, Aplonia Munzverengwi, commended the President for availing devolution funds, which have enabled the construction of the classroom blocks and ended the learners’ plight.

“Let me thank President Mnangagwa for devolution funds. These children have been having lessons under trees and in barns for a long time.

“When you, our President came into office, you said devolution funds should be availed to all provinces. Our councillors here prioritised the construction of a primary school for this community using devolution funds which you gave us. So today we are witnessing the fruits of devolution funds here at Mandoga. We thank you President Mnangagwa.”

Chief Svosve proposed that the name of the school be changed to ED Mnangagwa Primary School. The proposal was greeted with cheers from community members who attended the event.

“To my subjects, help me to thank our President for these wonderful works. To our Provincial Minister, Dr Munzverengwi, I propose a change in name of this school to E.D (Mnangagwa) Primary School.

“To our guest, please I appeal to you to go and say to our President, we have named a school after him here and we are humbly asking for him to accept our suggestion.”

Ward 2 Councillor, Mrs Taurai Chikukwa, who is Marondera RDC chairperson, thanked Government and the army for building the classrooms blocks in her ward. She appealed to the ZDF to assist them in future developmental projects.

The community thanked the Government, the army, Marondera RDC and Zanu PF’s Marondera East Constituency legislator Cde Jeremiah Chiwetu for the success of the construction of the classroom blocks.

Mr Shadreck Chisora, whose child learns at Mandoga Primary School, said: “First and foremost, let me thank President Mnangagwa for availing devolution funds which have seen the successful construction of this school.

“My son is a learner here and this makes me happy. I am thankful. My wish is for the President to ensure that all rural communities have schools so that every child can have education,” he said.

Amai Kondo said their children now have a safe learning environment that should motivate the learners.

“Our children have been walking for a long distance to the next primary school. There is a river which they were crossing and during rainy season, most of them were affected.

“We are also appealing to Government to avail more funds to construct a secondary school here and a clinic. We do not want our children to travel for long distances anymore.”Daniel Chitsaya, a Grade 6 pupil at Mandoga Primary School said:

“We used to gather outside and in barns for our everyday lessons, but now its history. I want to say to President Mnangagwa, thank you for upgrading our school. You made it possible.

“And I am happy the school is going to be given a new name, ED Primary School. Our school has been transformed and is even better than other schools in town.”