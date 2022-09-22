ZC appoints new bowling coach

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket have confirmed the appointment of Englishman Steve Kirby as the Zimbabwe senior men’s new bowling coach.

Kirby is expected to join the national team ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 that starts in Australia next month.

Kirby, a former first-class cricketer, has until his latest appointment been serving as bowling coach at Somerset, one of the sides that he played for during his long and successful county career in England.

The 44-year-old also worked together with current Zimbabwe head coach Dave Houghton at Derbyshire.

ZC Director of Cricket Hamilton Masakadza was excited by the arrival of the Englishman.

“We are delighted to confirm Steve as our bowling coach for the senior men’s team.

“He has done incredibly well as a player and coach in county cricket over the years and, as we seek to continue strengthening all facets of our game and improving our performances at the highest level, we count ourselves privileged and fortunate to have him as part of our technical set-up,” said Masakadza.

Kirby said when the opportunity to join Zimbabwe came along, he felt it was one that was too good to ignore.

“I’ve got aspirations to be the very best coach that I can be, and international cricket is something that I really want to be involved with,” he said.

“I’ve worked really well with Dave Houghton previously when we were at Derbyshire and when this position presented itself, I felt that I couldn’t turn it down.

“The scale of the role is hugely exciting because I won’t just be working with the national XI, but I’ll also be involved with the whole pathway structure across the country.”