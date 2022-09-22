Fired Harare finance boss  Kwenda bounces back

Municipal Reporter

Harare City Council’s plan to fire finance director Mr Tendai Kwenda has hit a brickwall after the Local Government Board recommended for his reinstatement with full benefits.

Kwenda has been on suspension since 2015 battling legal battles with the cash strapped local authority which recommended for his dismissal.

According to a letter dated September 16, 2022 from Local Government Board chairperson Steven Chakaipa directed the office of Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume of Mr Kwenda’s reinstatement.

Mr Chakaipa said the Local Government Board met on 10 September, 2022 and deliberated on council application to discharge Mr Kwenda.

“The board noted that Mr Kwenda applied the vehicle policy that was in operation at city of Harare and consequently turned down council application to discharge him.

“Accordingly the board through resolution number LGB012/2022 decided that council reinstate Mr Kwenda with full benefits,” he said.