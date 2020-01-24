Zanu PF youths in bid to provide decent accommodation

Yeukai Tazira, Herald Reporter

Zanu PF youths have acquired the remainder of Melfort Farm in Goromonzi as part of their efforts to provide decent accommodation in line with Vision 2030.

In an interview yesterday, Zanu PF Mashonaland East secretary for Education Cde Ndichatsiva Regius Pote said the project was expected to benefit those in the civil service, the disabled, youths as well as the war veterans.

“We have lined up projects for the youths in Melfort, also known as Diamond Park.

“The project is targeting civil servants because they are the least paid and most of them may want residential stands. The payments for these residential stands are quite favourable for the civil servants.

“We have also included the disabled and the disadvantaged groups of people as well as the youth league, and the section of war veterans,” he said.

He said that all paper work was almost done at the relevant ministries.

“Our paperwork is now at an advanced stage at the Ministry of Local Government.

“We want great structures based on the recommended plans. Everyone is a beneficiary in this project, so no one should be left behind because these people are serving the nation, they have Zimbabwe at heart,” he said.

“The party has been supporting us tremendously, the provincial chairman Cde Kelvin Mutsvairo and Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Cde Joel Biggie Matiza are aware of the project.

“Our major challenge is of some politicians who want positions, but are not interested in developing their areas. Such people cause disharmony and it hinders progress . We are not really concerned about positions as youths, but development and making sure that everyone live a decent life. Our main goal is to see that President Mnangagwa’s vision materialises,” he said.